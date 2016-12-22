Year-End Giving Strategies for Tax-Minded Members

“Generosity lies less in giving much than in giving at the right moment.” –Jean de la Bruyere

As you consider your year-end gifts to organizations that make a difference in your life, we hope you'll consider WCQS among them. And as your resource for insight and information, we also thought you might appreciate some thoughts about tax-conscious philanthropy to help you maximize the impact of your generosity.

Gifts of Stock: With stock markets at or near new highs, keep in mind the tax benefits of giving appreciated securities. This rebalancing strategy helps you avoid capital gains taxes. Additionally, you still get a tax deduction for the value of the stock.

IRA Distributions: Faced with Required Mandatory Distributions from your IRA? If you are over 70 ½ years old and have unwanted required distributions, the Qualified Charitable Distribution is a great way to support your favorite causes and while avoiding the income tax that typically comes with an IRA distribution.

Philanthropic Tax Changes in 2017: Conventional wisdom points to sweeping tax law changes in 2017. Early draft proposals indicate that charitable giving may not have the same tax advantages after December 31, 2016. You may wish to speak with your tax advisor about what makes sense in your particular situation.

If you have any questions or comments about year-end giving strategies, contact our Membership Department at membership@wcqs.org or call 828-210-4800, M-F during regular business hours.

For your past support we are grateful. For your continued support we are hopeful. You will hear our thanks every day.