WUNCPolitics Podcast: A Conversation With Phil Berger

By 1 minute ago
Originally published on February 3, 2017

With the General Assembly underway and the 115th Congress having convened, this week's episode of the Politics Podcast offers two scoops of political insight. For perspective from the District, Geoff Bennett of Time Warner Cable joins the program to discuss President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, and other happenings on The Hill.

Then, Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) sits down to discuss an assortment of topics, including the legislative agenda, House Bill 2, Governor Roy Cooper, and rural-urban divide.


Tags: 
Phil Berger
Geoff Bennett
Jeff Tiberii
WUNC Politics Podcast
WUNC

