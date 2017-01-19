WNC Delegation At Trump Inauguration

Smoky Mountain News political reporter Corey Vaillancourt is in Washington D.C. for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States. He spoke with WCQS's Matt Bush about what he's seen so far in the nation's capital, as well as what role the Western North Carolina Congressional delegation has in the inauguration. Many House Democrats have announced they will not attend the festivities in protest of president-elect Trump's tweets attacking Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis. But the entire Western North Carolina delegation is Republican, so all will be attendance today.