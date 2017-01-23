WNC Congressman Getting Larger Role With GOP In Control

Smoky Mountain News political reporter Corey Vaillancourt was in Washington D.C. last week for the inauguration of president Donald Trump. He was also able to talk to Republican Congressman Mark Meadows of Western North Carolina. Meadows role figures only to grow as the GOP controls not just both chambers of Congress, but the White House as well. Vaillancourt spoke with WCQS news director Matt Bush about the interview, touching on topics such as Meadows role as the head of the hardline conservative 'Freedom Caucus', his push for term limits in Congress, and GOP plans to replace the Affordable Care Act.