‘The Whole Way Home’ Follows A Woman’s Rise In Country Music

Originally published on June 22, 2017 1:42 pm
Over the years, country music has seen iconic women like Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn become legends in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Nevertheless, country music remains a boy’s club for many artists. In her new novel “The Whole Way Home” (William Morrow/2017), writer Sarah Creech tells the story of one woman’s road to country music stardom.
The book follows Jo Lover as she navigates the politics of Nashville with her commitment to country music’s roots. Lover’s persona is threatened when an old flame, country superstar JD Gunn, returns in her life, challenging Lover to confront her complicated past. Host Frank Stasio talks with Creech about her new book and the time she met Jack White in Nashville.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Creech about her new book and the time she met Jack White in Nashville.
Copyright 2017 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio.