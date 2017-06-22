‘The Whole Way Home’ Follows A Woman’s Rise In Country Music

Over the years, country music has seen iconic women like Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn become legends in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Nevertheless, country music remains a boy’s club for many artists. In her new novel “The Whole Way Home” (William Morrow/2017), writer Sarah Creech tells the story of one woman’s road to country music stardom.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Sarah Creech about her new novel "The Whole Way Home”and the time she met Jack White in Nashville.