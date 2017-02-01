What Trump’s Ascent Shows About American Identity

The first weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency have been marked by a slew of controversial executive orders prompting sweeping policy changes on immigration and healthcare. But what does a Trump presidency show Americans about their perspectives on government, society and their role in the world?

Duke Law professor Jedediah Purdy examines the mechanisms Trump uses to gain support and the ways in which a Trump administration might echo political structures in history. Host Frank Stasio talks with Purdy about Trump and the current state of American politics.

