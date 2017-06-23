What The Senate Health Bill Means For The Drug Industry

Originally published on June 23, 2017 11:56 am
The pharmaceutical industry has not taken a position on the Senate’s health care bill released Thursday. The bill would eliminate a tax on drug companies, but provisions of the bill that are expected to leave millions more uninsured could hurt sales for drug companies.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Bloomberg’s Keri Geiger (@GeigerWire) about the latest, and about a draft order on drug prices from President Trump which eases a number of regulations on the industry.
