What The Senate Health Bill Means For The Drug Industry

The pharmaceutical industry has not taken a position on the Senate’s health care bill released Thursday. The bill would eliminate a tax on drug companies, but provisions of the bill that are expected to leave millions more uninsured could hurt sales for drug companies.

