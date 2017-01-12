What Happens When Your Hometown Gets Hot?

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with WCQS news director Matt Bush

Michel Martin spoke with WCQS news director Matt Bush about why "Going There" is making Asheville its latest stop, why this topic is not just a local but national one, what listeners can expect from the discussion, and what previous "Going There" events have focused on.

Those who live there already know this: Western North Carolina has become "hot."

Chefs, brewers, artists and outdoor enthusiasts are flocking to Asheville, putting the city on the map as a food and craft-beer paradise. Affluent retirees are drawn by the state's low taxes and rich amenities: deep-rooted Appalachian culture, abundant recreation and mild climate.

But amid the benefits can come a downside: affordable housing is now becoming more scarce, especially for workers in the growing tourism industry. Even longtime residents have begun to fear being displaced or priced out. As more newcomers arrive, are their expectations coming into conflict with those who have called the area home for generations?

Join NPR's Michel Martin and WCQS for a unique live event, an evening of conversation, storytelling and performance, to talk about the benefits and tensions that emerge when an area becomes a popular place to live. Who is writing the future of Western North Carolina? Join us and find out.

