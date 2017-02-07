Watch Live! Going There: When Your Hometown Gets Hot

NPR’s Michel Martin, weekend host of All Things Considered, will be at Diana Wortham Theatre at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to host Going There: When Your Hometown Gets Hot as part of the national touring series NPR Presents Michel Martin: Going There. NPR and NPR Member station WCQS are collaborating on this unique live event to talk about what happens when the place you live suddenly becomes fashionable.

Chefs, brewers, artists and outdoor enthusiasts are flocking to Asheville, putting the city on the map as a food and craft-beer paradise. Affluent retirees are drawn by the state's low taxes and rich amenities: deep-rooted Appalachian culture, abundant recreation and mild climate. But “hotness” can have a downside: affordable housing becomes scarcer, especially for workers in the growing tourism industry. Longtime residents have begun to fear being displaced or priced out as more newcomers arrive.

The musical guest for the evening is River Whyless. Panelists for the event include: