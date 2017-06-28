Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda's Stunning New Video For 'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)'

Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an incredibly striking and stylized music video — really more of an impressionistic mini-film — for the song "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" featuring K'naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC and Residente. The track is taken from The Hamilton Mixtape, a compilation of songs pulled from Miranda's enormously successful musical and recorded by various artists. It debuted at No. 1 on the charts in late 2016 after a week of impressive sales.

The video, directed by Tomás Whitmore and executive produced by Robert Rodriguez and Miranda, is the latest re-up of Hamilton in the national consciousness, and was launched to help promote fundraising for the Immigrant: We Get The Job Done Coalition, a group of immigrant-rights non-profits based throughout the U.S. As part of that effort, Miranda is asking fans to post videos of themselves performing songs from Hamilton, in the spirit of the wildly successful Ice Bucket Challenge.

The new mini-film for "Immigrants" arrives just two days after the Supreme Court announced it would re-hear the case of Alejandro Rodriguez, a young immigrant who was detained for three years without a hearing after being convicted of joyriding and admitting to misdemeanor possession.

