Video: Making Snowflakes In Slo-Mo

I know, I know. Some of you are sick of it.

As another winter storm finishes crashing through the northern parts of the nation — and a few more are supposed to be headed our way — many of you may feel you're done with snow.

We here at 13.7: Cosmos & Culture, however, feel its our duty to constantly remind you that the world you live in is awesomely beautiful and weird and worth paying really close attention to. So, with that mission in mind, we give you this beautiful 2-minute video of water turning into snowflakes (I first found it at The Kid Should See This).

Now I could regale you with the physics of six-fold rotational symmetries and hexagonal structures forming from oxygen atoms and their bonded hydrogen pairs. But I'm gonna leave that to this article about the physics of snowflakes or this video that we showcased last year when the snow was falling heavy.

So, watch and enjoy.

May these two minutes remind you that there is a lot more going on than our worries and concerns. That's the story snowflakes are trying to tell you.



