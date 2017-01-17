Veterans Exposed To Contaminated Water At Camp Lejeune To Receive Disability Benefits

Veterans stationed at Camp Lejeune who were exposed to contaminated drinking water now have a chance to receive additional compensation.

The Obama administration will provide more than $2 billion in disability benefits to veterans assigned to Lejeune when the camp's water was tainted between August 1953 and December 1987. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that up to 900,000 service members might have been exposed to the contaminated water.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price about the effects of the new disability benefits and Camp Lejeune’s history with contaminated water. The new rule will be in effect March 14, 2017. For more information on the new disability benefits, go here.