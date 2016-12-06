UNCA Produces Final Daily Weather Calendar

WCQS's Matt Bush reports

The weather never ends.

But the University of North Carolina Asheville’s ‘Daily Weather Calendar’ is, thanks to never ending advancements in technology. The calendar has been produced for the past 30 years, and provides daily and monthly high and low temperature averages, sunrise and sunset times, and nightly phases of the moon. But the 2017 version will be the last in print form. Dr. Alex Huang of UNCA produces the calendar, and says he’s not really sad because his philosophy is everything must come to an end sometime.

“Nowadays we can access the data, the climatic data, online very conveniently. Through the internet or through smartphone apps, or anything you can find”, Huang says.

Huang started the calendar – the first version was banged out on a manual typewriter - as a way to showcase the university’s atmospheric sciences department which he’s a part of. As well as the former National Climatic Data Center in Asheville, now called the National Centers for Environmental Information. Huang gets a lot of the information he uses from the center, which focuses a lot of study on climate change. That gives him to ability to answer this question - did it get warmer in western North Carolina the past 30 years?

“Yes, there is an increase in temperature but not that much. Because overall these are averages over a very long time”, according to Huang.

To order this final edition wall calendar, make checks payable to "Weather Calendar" and mail to: Dr. Alex Huang, ATMS UNC Asheville, CPO 2450, One University Heights, Asheville, NC 28804.