UNC’s First Nobel Laureate Oliver Smithies Has Died At 91

He was known for his work ethic, his humility, and also for his immense contribution to the field of genetics. Oliver Smithies, professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, was the first full-time faculty member at UNC Chapel Hill to win a Nobel Prize.

Smithies developed a technique which allowed mice to be used as models to target specific genes. His discoveries contributed to the understanding of cystic fibrosis along with a multitude of other diseases.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Kathleen Caron, Professor and Chair of Department of Cell Biology and Physiology at UNC at Chapel Hill and a former student of Smithies about his legacy.

