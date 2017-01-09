Two Major Items On Asheville City Council Agenda Tuesday

The Asheville city council meets Tuesday evening, and two major items are on the agenda for lawmakers. The city council will receive testimony on a major hotel project on Haywood Street in downtown that would change Asheville’s skyline. The proposed Embassy Suites Hotel would have 185 rooms, as well as a 200-spot parking garage. It’s one of the largest hotel projects in recent years as the city accommodates the boom in tourism in Asheville, but this one has yet to receive full approval from city lawmakers. The council will also discuss potential redistricting of council districts. Last summer, former Republican state senator Tom Apodaca pushed a bill in the General Assembly that would have forced new council districts in Asheville to be drawn, but it failed to pass in Raleigh. The city council vehemently opposed that bill, but six months later council members will discuss whether they believe there is any public interest in redrawing districts, and set forth a process to do that. The meeting starts at 5 p.m.