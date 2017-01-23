Trump’s First 100 Days

President Donald Trump started work on his first official day in office by signing an executive order on Obamacare. Trump pledged throughout his campaign to roll back the Affordable Care Act but has not yet articulated what plan will take its place to cover the 20 million Americans who rely on Obamacare.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Time Warner Cable Washington Reporter Geoff Bennett about Trump’s plans for his first 100 days in office. Political junkie Ken Rudin, and Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and author of “Why Presidents Fail and How They Can Succeed Again,” reflect on the historical wins and losses of presidents within their first 100 days.

