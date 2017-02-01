Related Program: 
Trump Announces Neil Gorsuch As Supreme Court Nominee

  • President Donald Trump shakes hands with 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch, his choice for Supreme Court associate justice in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
    Carolyn Kaster / AP

At a primetime press conference Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump announced appellate court judge Neil Gorsuch as his pick for the Supreme Court. If confirmed, the 49-year-old judge from Colorado would take up the seat left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. 

Gorsuch is a legal conservative, and some Democrats are already pledging to block his confirmation. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Time Warner Cable News Washington Reporter Geoff Bennett about the announcement and reaction.

