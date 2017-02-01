Trump Announces Neil Gorsuch As Supreme Court Nominee

At a primetime press conference Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump announced appellate court judge Neil Gorsuch as his pick for the Supreme Court. If confirmed, the 49-year-old judge from Colorado would take up the seat left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
Gorsuch is a legal conservative, and some Democrats are already pledging to block his confirmation. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Time Warner Cable News Washington Reporter Geoff Bennett about the announcement and reaction.
