‘Tolerance Ends, Love Begins’ For The Pinkerton Raid

Durham-based band The Pinkerton Raid released a new album this week called "Tolerance Ends, Love Begins." The new music melds rock and pop with bright harmonies and the twang of traditional Southern instruments. It is the band's third album.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with band members Jesse James DeConto, Katie DeConto, Jon DePue, Scott McFarlane, and Eric Johnson about their new work ahead of their album release show at Motorco Music Hall in Durham tonight at 8 p.m. They're also performing in Wilmington, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, and Raleigh later in the month.

