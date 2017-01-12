A Theater Preview Highlights African-American Arts On Stage in 2017

How did one word both lift a white playwright to American fame and condemn a black actor to failure?



How did the relationships between slaveholders and the formerly enslaved change after The Civil War? These are just two of the questions explored on stages around the Triangle this season that will be featured in this Sunday's African-American theater preview event. Host Frank Stasio discusses the preview with Sherri Holmes, the founder and director of the Triangle Friends of African-American Arts. He is also joined by playwright Adrienne Earle Pender to discuss her new play “N” that premieres in February, and actors Phillip Bernard Smith and Chris Helton who star in the Raleigh Little Theatre’s production of “The Whipping Man” on stage through January 29th.

