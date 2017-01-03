Thank You and Happy New Year!

By 4 seconds ago

Thank you to everyone who supported WCQS in 2016! Our year end campaign was a great success, exceeding the $100,000 goal.  Year-end contributions help WCQS stay on track as we begin the New Year and ensure that WCQS will be here for you in 2017 with thoughtful journalism that fosters understanding, bridges divides and broadens perspectives. The news, music and everything you enjoy on WCQS is powered by listener support.

This year there's even more reason to celebrate. The successful conclusion of our year-end membership  campaign marked an entire calendar year free of program interruption for fundraising! In fact, since September of 2015, there has only been one day of traditional on-air fundraising. This is an historic feat! We are extremely thankful to our Members - contributing listeners - for supporting what we do and helping us meet our goals in the most constructive way possible, allowing us to focus on what we do best.   

In 2017 you will hear more local news and coverage of issues facing WNC as well as the stories that reflect people of our region. In 2017 you will hear brilliant performances and the best in classical music. In 2017 you will hear our thanks every day.

From all of us at WCQS, Thank You and Happy New Year!

