Talib Kweli On The State Of Hip-Hop Under Trump

Brooklyn-based hip-hop artist Talib Kweli entered the music scene in the late 1990s as one half of the duo Black Star. The group stressed the importance of lyricism and wrestled with systems of inequality through rap. Since then, Kweli has maintained a reputation as a “conscious rapper.” He’s collaborated with other hip-hop artists like Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Durham-based producer 9th Wonder.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kweli about his career in hip-hop and the importance of the music during President Trump’s administration. Kweli performs at 9 p.m. At Motorco Music Hall in Durham Thursday, Feb. 16 and Friday, Feb. 17. He also speaks at 3 p.m. at Beyu Caffe in Durham Friday, Feb. 17.

