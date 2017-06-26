Supreme Court Partly Reinstates Trump Travel Ban, Fall Arguments Set

  • A view of the U.S. Supreme Court during the court's last public session before the summer break, on June 26, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
The Supreme Court released its final decisions of the current session Monday morning, announcing it will hear the President Trump travel ban cases from the bench this fall.

The court also said it will take on the case of a baker in Colorado who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex couple, on the grounds that it would violate his religious beliefs.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon), staff writer at the New York Times Magazine and a fellow at Yale Law School, about the decisions and this session.

With reporting from The Associated Press

