The State of Eugenics In North Carolina

For more than 70 years, programs around the United States forcibly sterilized tens of thousands of American citizens.



While many states scaled their programs back after World War II, North Carolina ramped up their sterilization efforts. The state’s program became one of the largest and longest lasting eugenics programs in the country. The new documentary “The State of Eugenics” traces the history of the program, focusing specifically on efforts by journalists, scholars and politicians in the past two decades to bring justice to eugenics victims. Host Frank Stasio previews the film with filmmaker Dawn Sinclair Shapiro. It screens at Wake Forest University on Thursday, January 12 at 5 p.m. and premieres nationwide on January 29.

Watch the trailer:



