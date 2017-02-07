Related Program: 
Standing Rock Battle Continues In Court

  • A crowd gathers in celebration at the Oceti Sakowin camp after it was announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won't grant easement for the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
    David Goldman / AP

In the wake of the Trump administration’s executive order allowing construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and their supporters say they will continue to fight the pipeline through the courts.

Tribal leaders at Standing Rock have asked protesters repeatedly to leave the site as the blockades and damage to the land under the camps becomes a growing concern for local residents. Host Frank Stasio speaks with independent journalist Jenni Monet who was at Standing Rock for months and was recently arrested during a raid on one of the protest camps.

