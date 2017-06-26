Senators Brace For Vote On Health Care Bill

The week begins with a number of questions about the Senate health care bill, chiefly whether it has enough votes to pass this week, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants.

Also, today the Supreme Court let part of President Trump’s travel ban take effect while the court reviews it, and justices also issued two big rulings on religious liberty and separation of church and state.

NPR’s Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss.

