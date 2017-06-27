The Score Is In: Senate Health Care Bill Would Lead To 22 Million More Uninsured

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), center, talks with his chief of staff Sharon Soderstrom, right, and communications staff director Antonia Ferrier, left, as they walk to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. Senate Republicans unveil a revised health care bill in hopes of securing support from wavering GOP lawmakers, including one who calls the drive to whip his party's bill through the Senate this week "a little offensive." (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Originally published on June 27, 2017 11:08 am

The Better Care Reconciliation Act would lead to 22 million more uninsured people by 2026, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The scoring has led some Senate Republicans to say they won’t vote for it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a vote by the end of the week.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff), health policy reporter for Vox and co-host of the podcast “The Weeds,” about what’s in the Senate bill and what happens next.

