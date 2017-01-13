Related Program: 
The State of Things: Covering the issues, topics and cultural fabric of the state of North Carolina

Rock 'N' Roll And A Sex-Positive Cabaret

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
The State of Things: Covering the issues, topics and cultural fabric of the state of North Carolina

The Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern and the LGBTQ Center of Durham join forces for the second year in a row for a fundraiser cabaret show. This year’s show is set in a dystopian near-future where a fictional character named Zee must fight for sex-positive liberation from the tyranny of an evil empire.

The production tells the story of kooky characters set to a soundtrack of rock classics from artists like Joan Jett, The Rolling Stones and George Michael. Host Frank Stasio previews the event with its brainchild Jenn Evans, a volunteer at the Center, and Jaybird O’berski, artistic director of The Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern. Musicians and vocalists perform live in studio, including Louis Landry on drums; Rob Sharer on electric guitar; Hugh Crumley on bass guitar; and Maxine Eloi and Dana Marks on vocals. “Rubber Peacock: A Sex Positive Cabaret” is on stage at Motorco Music Hall in Durham tonight at 8 p.m.

 
Copyright 2017 WUNC-FM. To see more, visit WUNC-FM.