Rep. Turner On His Conditional Support of AVL Districts Bill

A bill requiring the city of Asheville to adopt districts for the purpose of electing council members is one step closer to passage after picking up the key support of Rep. Brian Turner (D-Buncombe). The bill put forward by Republican Senator Chuck Edwards of Hendersonville got support not only from Turner but from at least one Republican who opposed a similar bill from his predecessor, Senator Tom Apodoca, also of Hendersonville. But Turner told BPR he would be unlikely to support the bill if an amendment he plans to introduce is not adopted.

That full interview is above.