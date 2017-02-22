Reconciliation For Israel And Palestine

Robi Damelin and Mazen Faraj lost a son and a father in the fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.

Instead of fighting back, they gave up revenge for reconciliation. They have resolved to use their pain to help others heal instead of instigate violence.



The two travel the country and speak together with a group called Parents Circle, part of the Palestinian-Israeli Bereaved Families for Peace.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Damelin and Faraj about their lost loved ones and the possibility for reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians.

Robi Damelin and Mazen Faraj talk about the possibility for reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians