Real Estate In WNC Is Strong Due To Seasonal Homebuyers

The U.S. real estate market has come a long way since its historic collapse in 2008. And the same can be said for real estate in North Carolina, which is seeing steady growth despite rising home prices, according to the National Association of Realtors.

This has real estate agents in the western part of the state both optimistic and a bit cautious, with the financial meltdown known as the “Great Recession” still fresh in the back of their minds. Just ask realtor John Becker, who started out in the real estate game over a decade ago.

“We realize now, you know, the market’s been coming down for four-and-a-half, five years because of the mortgage crisis. Government steps in, they mandate that appraisers and lenders use foreclosures in short sales, in their comps for new loan applications and it’s just drove residential pricing down to nothing.”

Business is booming for Becker, who is on track to sell a record amount of homes this year in Macon County. Those homes are mostly secondary or seasonal homes.

“The market is actually moving up a little bit this year from where it was last year—not a whole lot—but I mean, when you can borrow money for three percent, three-and-a-half percent, it’s crazy that people are cashing out.”

The strength in Western North Carolina’s housing market is something realtor Matthew Elliott isn’t taking for granted.

“In my opinion, I feel like we’re hitting growing pains. That recession whittled out a lot of agents, where we had a pretty large number and now we’re about a third of what we used to be. We’re experiencing all this increase in activity, and we’ve got more business than we can handle.”

Elliott sells real estate in Jackson and Macon Counties, and made his debut in real estate just four years ago. He says he’s fortunate to have come into the business at a time when real estate itself was in the midst of recovery, and he also says he’s lucky to have started out in a so-called ‘destination’ market like Western North Carolina’s —this amounts to one thing—low risk clientele.

“The majority of my business is someone—usually in Florida—but outside the state, area, wanting to move here. And a lot of that is retirement homes, and secondly it’s vacation homes—someone who’s established enough where they can afford a second home and they’re aiming here.”

But although home sales are up, land sales are down, according to Re/Max’s Becky Ramey and Teresa Murray, who maintain there is still room for growth in both areas.

“In our current market you can buy much more house than you can build, so like, price per square foot of buying or refurbishing,” says Ramey.

“I would agree, there’s still a lot to be had in the land. I mean, I think it will come back, because I think there’s some good buys out there in land. Our market is different from say a metro area or the Florida market, which we’ve heard have picked up and usually maybe have better numbers than us in a rural area,” says Murray.

But it’s precisely this slower, simpler country atmosphere which realtors in the mountains find to be one of the areas strongest selling points.

“Usually what I hear the most, from the people I work with, is they love our small town vibe. The pace of life is slower here. They’re usually moving from some populated area in Florida, big city Atlanta, or other big cities, and they want to come here, slow down, relax.”

While real estate in the blue collar, working class towns of Western North Carolina are up, so are they in the region’s affluent, upper class towns.