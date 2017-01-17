President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Prison Sentence

President Obama has commuted the 35-year prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the army private who leaked military secrets to WikiLeaks.

Her prison sentence has been shortened to expire on May 17, 2017, according to a statement from the White House. This commutation was issued along with 208 others. Obama also pardoned 64 individuals, including retired Gen. James Cartwright, the former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who was accused of making false statements to federal investigators.

Manning, a transgender woman, has attempted suicide twice while in prison and has served in solitary confinement, as we reported.

"She has already served seven years behind bars, more time than anyone else, she argues, for disclosing documents in the public interest," NPR's Carrie Johnson reported in December.

Cartwright "had been charged with falsely telling FBI investigators that he did not provide classified information for a book written by New York Times reporter David Sanger," The Two-Way reported.

