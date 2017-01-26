Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Trump's First Days

In his first five days in office, President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders, including a directive to build a wal l on the Mexican border and a measure designed to begin the repeal of Obamacare. In an interview with ABC News last night, President Trump reiterated his belief that there was significant voter fraud in the election, causing his loss of the popular vote, despite no evidence showing widespread election fraud. Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in the Trump administration.



