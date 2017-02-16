Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Trump Campaign And Russia

President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but they two leaders offered little indication of policies for what Trump had described as a "great" peace deal. Meanwhile, new reports show Trump campaign officials repeatedly communicated with Russian officials.



Host Frank Stasio talks with political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest from the White House.

Trump's pick for national security advisor Michael Flynn resigned after his interaction with Russian authorities came to light. Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest.

