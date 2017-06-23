Political Junkie Ken Rudin: GOP Senators Unveil Health Care Plan And More

Senate Republicans released their plan to roll back the Affordable Care Act this week. The measure was drafted in secret and comes after the U.S. House of Representatives passed its own version of a health bill last month. The bill is expected to come to the Senate floor next week.



Meanwhile, special elections in Georgia and South Carolina proved to be litmus tests for Donald Trump’s presidency. And President Trump admitted Thursday that he does not have any recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in politics.

