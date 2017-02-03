Related Program: 
The State of Things: Covering the issues, topics and cultural fabric of the state of North Carolina

Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Devos Confirmation Advances In Early Morning Session

By 58 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The State of Things: Covering the issues, topics and cultural fabric of the state of North Carolina

The U.S. Senate convened early this morning to move forward on the confirmation of Betsy Devos as Secretary of Education. In a rare move,  Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell scheduled the vote to advance the decision for 6:30am. Critics say Devos lacks any educational experience and is unqualified to serve. Devos is one of several controversial nominations by President Trump. Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the confirmation and the latest in political news.

Copyright 2017 WUNC-FM. To see more, visit WUNC-FM.