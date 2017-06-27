OPEN AIR BREVARD - Great music in the mountains from WCQS and the Brevard Music Center Summer Festival Blue Ridge Public Radio – WCQS will highlight the magnificent performances from the Brevard Music Center’s Summer Festival with broadcasts Wednesday mornings at 10, beginning June 28th. We’ll start with performances from the 2016 season and move on to concerts from this summer. Our broadcasts are the result of our ongoing partnership with WDAV- Davidson/Charlotte and will include performances by renowned pianist Garrick Ohlssohn, violinist Anne Akiko-Myers, conductor Matthias Bamert and pianist Kiril Gerstein.

BMC’s 2017 Summer Music Festival celebrates the 10th anniversary of leadership under Artistic Director Keith Lockhart, a BMC alumnus and Principal Conductor of the Boston Pops and BBC Concert Orchestras. It includes Brevard Music Center is one of this country's premier summer training programs and festivals. More than 400 students, ages 14 through post-college, come to the Music Center every summer to study with a distinguished faculty of over 80 artists from the nation's leading orchestras, colleges, and conservatories. You can check out this summer’s schedule at the Brevard Music Center here.