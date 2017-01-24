North Carolinians Pen Postcards For The New President

In the lead up to the inauguration, Sheryl Oring, art professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, roamed the country asking people to dictate postcards to the new President. The postcards show a range of support, emotion, and frustration regarding the incoming administration.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Oring about what she’s heard from students at UNC-G and and how a new archive of these postcards is capturing a snapshot of life after the election of President Donald Trump. ​

