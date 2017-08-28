A Nomadic Life Draws Writer To Border Lands, Meet Stephanie Elizondo Griest

Stephanie Elizondo Griest grew up between two cultural identities: her father is white from Kansas, and her mother is Chicana, or Mexican-American.
As a young child she discovered that when she identified as Chicana, she had access to fewer opportunities, and doors that were once open seemed to close. She later spent decades re-discovering Mexican-American culture and fought to highlight the stories of those living at both cultural and physical borders.
She is an award-winning writer whose work and essays have been featured in publications including the New York Times, the Oxford American and The Texas Observer. Her latest book “All the Agents & Saints: Dispatches from the U.S. Borderlands” (UNC Press/2017) documents art and activism happening along the United States borders with both Mexico and Canada. She currently teaches creative nonfiction at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Elizondo Griest reads from her book
Elizondo Griest reads from her book Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill.