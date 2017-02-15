The News Behind Controversial NCGOP Tweet

Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party Dallas Woodhouse had to issue a mea culpa over the weekend. It came after he tweeted an offensive article calling transgender students "pervs" and "mentally ill."



Dallas Woodhouse is not known as being subtle. Still it was eye catching when he tweeted a recent article posted by the conservative Red State Blog. The headline clearly lays out the thrust of the post “Justice Department Kills Obama’s Pervs-In-the-Girls-Bathroom Rule.”

Woodhouse sent out a link to the article on Saturday. And left it alone for more than six hours. But during that time criticism started rolling in.

Until eventually Woodhouse deleted the post and tweeted, “I did not read this close enough and I am sorry.”

But besides the rare Woodhouse apology, here’s the news.

It has to do with a directive from the Obama Justice Department – which deals with the definition of a person’s sex. The directive called for schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms which corresponds with their gender identity. If not, they could risk federal dollars doled out under Title IX.

Thirteen states sued to block the order. And last year a Federal Judge in Texas ruled in their favor. The Obama Administration filed an appeal.

But one day after Jeff Sessions was sworn in as the U.S. attorney general, the U.S. Justice Department announced it was withdrawing that appeal.

That doesn’t mean the issue is settled. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments over a Virginia case dealing with transgender bathroom use late next month.

