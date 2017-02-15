The News Behind Controversial NCGOP Tweet

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on February 13, 2017 10:09 am

Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party Dallas Woodhouse had to issue a mea culpa over the weekend. It came after he tweeted an offensive article calling transgender students "pervs" and "mentally ill."

Dallas Woodhouse is not known as being subtle. Still it was eye catching when he tweeted a recent article posted by the conservative Red State Blog. The headline clearly lays out the thrust of the post “Justice Department Kills Obama’s Pervs-In-the-Girls-Bathroom Rule.”

Woodhouse sent out a link to the article on Saturday. And left it alone for more than six hours. But during that time criticism started rolling in.

Until eventually Woodhouse deleted the post and tweeted, “I did not read this close enough and I am sorry.”

But besides the rare Woodhouse apology, here’s the news. 

It has to do with a directive from the Obama Justice Department – which deals with the definition of a person’s sex. The directive called for schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms which corresponds with their gender identity. If not, they could risk federal dollars doled out under Title IX.

Thirteen states sued to block the order. And last year a Federal Judge in Texas ruled in their favor. The Obama Administration filed an appeal.

But one day after Jeff Sessions was sworn in as the U.S. attorney general, the U.S. Justice Department announced it was withdrawing that appeal.

That doesn’t mean the issue is settled. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments over a Virginia case dealing with transgender bathroom use late next month.

Copyright 2017 WFAE-FM. To see more, visit WFAE-FM.

Tags: 
Dallas Woodhouse
LGBT
transgender
transgender bathrooms
HB2
House Bill 2
NC GOP
Tom Bullock
WFAE

Related Content

Josh Stein Says Trump Travel Ban 'Weakens Our National Security'

By Feb 8, 2017

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has joined with at least 16 other state attorneys general in opposing President Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.  Stein, a Democrat, says the order is contrary to American values, undermines our standing in the world and weakens our national security. 

Economies Of Scale And HB 2 Political Ads

By Oct 28, 2016

Economies of scale is a term well known in the business world. It means a way of saving money if you buy in bulk or better use what you already have.

It’s also a factor in politics.

And may be behind all the attention given two campaign messages sent out by conservatives this week about HB 2.

Orr Blasts Trump as 'Dangerous,' Unfazed by Spat With GOP Leaders

By Jul 21, 2016
wral.com

Former NC Supreme Court Associate Justice and Republican Robert Orr of western North Carolina doubled down on his criticisms of Donald Trump after earlier comments angered NC GOP leaders.  In an extensive interview with WCQS, Orr called the Republican presidential nominee "dangerous" and "unqualified to be president," echoing his earlier remarks to reporters that led to him leaving the Republican National Convention early.