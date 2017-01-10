New Memoir Explores Transgender Man’s Battle For Sobriety

Samuel Peterson has battled addiction all of his life. When he was young, it was sugar. In his twenties, he turned to methodone and cocaine. As an adult, he moved to prescription painkillers and later heroin.

He eventually found sobriety, and in his 50’s, Peterson went to school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also wrote a play. But underneath these life achievements was the pull of addiction.

Peterson speaks with host Frank Stasio about his life, and about his new book "Trunky: Transgender Junky" (Transgress Press/2016) that explores his experience as a transgender man in a Butner, North Carolina rehab facility.

Peterson will be reading from his new book this Friday at 7 p.m. at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro. A book release party is scheduled for February 2 at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill.