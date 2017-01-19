Related Program: 
New Exhibit Turns Artists Into Subjects

  • Portraits of teacher-student elin o'Hara slavick and Raymond Goodman. o'Hara slavick made a cyanotype of Goodman while Goodman made a composite of digital photographs.
    Courtesy of Janet Link
  • Reciprocal portraits of close friends Sally Van Gorder and Janet Link. Van Gorder's work is 'dust portraits' while Link's is a charcoal drawing.
    Courtesy of Janet Link
  • Portraits of former teacher and student and now friends Janet Link and Sherry di Filippo. di Filippo did a graphite drawing based on childhood photographs of Link while Link did an in-studio charcoal portrait.
    Courtesy of Janet Link
  • Reciprocal portraits of friends Dean Allison and Janet Link. Link did a charcoal drawing while Allison made a cast glass figurative sculpture.
    Courtesy of Janet Link
  • The reciprocal portraits of married couple Caitlin Cary and Skillet Gilmore. Cary made a fabric collage while Gilmore made a screen print.
    Courtesy of Janet Link

Portraiture as an artistic expression has been around for more than 2,000 years. In ancient Egypt, individuals painted portrait-style images of pharaohs in temples and palaces. During the Renaissance, artists sat down with others in their social and intellectual circles to make portraits. A new exhibit "REGARD" on view at Meredith College looks at modern portraiture through the work of 15 pairs of artists who made reciprocal portraits. The juxtaposition of their images illuminates their relationship with one another and the unique elements of their form, technique, and approach.

Host Frank Stasio talks with exhibit co-curator Janet Link, a contributing artist and adjunct professor at North Carolina State University College of Design; elin o’Hara slavick, a contributing artist and professor at UNC-Chapel Hill; and Raymond Goodman, a contributing artist and photographer. The exhibit is on view at the Weems Gallery in Gaddy-Hamrick Art Center at Meredith College through Sunday, Feb.12. There is a reception and talk Thursday, Jan. 26.


