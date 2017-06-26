NC Republicans Push Last-Minute Bill to Redraw Judicial Lines

By 16 minutes ago
  • WRAL

North Carolina Republicans introduced and advanced controversial legislation in the final days of session that would reshape district lines for judicial races across the state.

Republicans pushed House Bill 717 through the House Judiciary committee Monday evening despite fervent opposition from Democrats and every public speaker that attended, which included judges, district attorneys, and activists.  The opposition urged restraint and for the bill sponsors to take in more input from stakeholders.  Some went further, arguing Republicans were attempting to shape the court for partisan reasons.  

Bill sponsor Rep. Justin Burr said in response that he was instead "putting us on a level playing field," arguing it was Democrats who had previously gerrymandered the districts.  Burr continuously said he welcomed input and suggestions for the bill, but was unbowed by arguments that the bill was being rushed.    

Tags: 
redistricting
gerrymandering
courts
judicial elections
Jeremy Loeb
Justin Burr

