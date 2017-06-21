Movies on the Radio: Superhero Films That Soared, Or Splattered

Superheroes have captured the American imagination since the 1930s. Characters including Superman, Batman and Spiderman represented men of strength and moral fiber who inspired as they fought the forces of evil. It was an easy jump to the silver screen, where today, multiple superhero films are released every year, blowing up box office records as often as they do the bad guys.



On this edition of “Movies on the Radio,” film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes talk about what we look for in our heroes, who should count as “super,” how the genre is changing and whether technology is helping or hurting it. Host Frank Stasio talks with Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about listener picks for the best and worst superhero films. ​

