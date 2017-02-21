‘Modern Death’ Looks At The New Ways We Die

Haider Warraich is only 29 years old, but he is no stranger to death. Throughout his training as a doctor, he has witnessed the death of multiple patients. Warraich was trained in the appropriate medical response to death but remained stumped by a multitude of bigger questions about the process, such as what role does religion play in a hospital, and how does social media change how we process death and dying?

Warraich assembled what he learned about end-of-life issues in the contemporary age in his new book “Modern Death” (St. Martin’s Press/2017). Host Frank Stasio speaks with Warraich, a fellow in cardiovascular disease at the Duke University Medical Center.

