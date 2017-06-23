Meadows: Health Care Bill Lacks Support in Both Chambers

Rep. Mark Meadows full conference call with reporters

Republican Western North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows says the health care bill presented by Senate GOP leaders currently lacks support in both chambers of Congress. Meadows' remarks came during a conference call with reporters.

During the call, Meadows said he was not concerned by President Trump's remark to Senators that the House version was "mean." Meadows says he's spoken with Trump about it.

"He's wanting to make sure that we not only handle pre-existing conditions, but that we fund it in such a way that doesn't give people anxiety, and so in doing that, I support him fully in that."

Meadows on Trump comment that House bill was "mean"

The President celebrated passage of the House bill after picking up the support of moderate Republicans and the conservative Freedom Caucus, which Meadows leads.

Meadows also responded to a question about the secret manner in which the Senate drew up the bill by saying he prefers transparency but that's the Senate's deal and he would leave criticisms of the measure to Senators Burr and Tillis.

"You know, that's a Senate deal. Obviously I'm for open process and transparency and believe that we need to do that. I think the more open and transparent the deliberation is, the better the product. But I'm not a Senator and I'm not there, going to critique Senator McConnell. I'll leave that up for Richard Burr or Thom Tillis to do that."