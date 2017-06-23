Meadows: Health Care Bill Lacks Support in Both Chambers

By 22 minutes ago
  • WNC Congressman Mark Meadows
    WNC Congressman Mark Meadows
    meadows.house.gov

Republican Western North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows says the health care bill presented by Senate GOP leaders currently lacks support in both chambers of Congress.  Meadows' remarks came during a conference call with reporters.

During the call, Meadows said he was not concerned by President Trump's remark to Senators that the House version was "mean."  Meadows says he's spoken with Trump about it.

"He's wanting to make sure that we not only handle pre-existing conditions, but that we fund it in such a way that doesn't give people anxiety, and so in doing that, I support him fully in that."

The President celebrated passage of the House bill after picking up the support of moderate Republicans and the conservative Freedom Caucus, which Meadows leads.  

Meadows also responded to a question about the secret manner in which the Senate drew up the bill by saying he prefers transparency but that's the Senate's deal and he would leave criticisms of the measure to Senators Burr and Tillis.

"You know, that's a Senate deal.  Obviously I'm for open process and transparency and believe that we need to do that.  I think the more open and transparent the deliberation is, the better the product.  But I'm not a Senator and I'm not there, going to critique Senator McConnell.  I'll leave that up for Richard Burr or Thom Tillis to do that." 

Tags: 
Health Care
American Health Care Act
AHCA
Mark Meadows
Obamacare
Trumpcare
Affordable Care Act
aca
Jeremy Loeb
BPR News Extended

Related Content

Meadows Hailed At Home For Failure Of GOP Health Bill

By Mar 27, 2017

President Donald Trump's defeat may be U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows's victory. The North Carolina Republican is enjoying an outpouring of support from conservatives in his home district.

Meadows represents the 11th Congressional District in western North Carolina. He is also head of the Freedom Caucus, the conservative bloc in Congress that scuttled the president's plan for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, colloquially known as Obamacare.