Major Asheville Hotel Project Headed To Court After City Council Rejection

Tuesday night the Asheville city council rejected a major hotel project in downtown along Haywood Street. An 8-story Embassy Suites hotel would have occupied the former spot of the Buncombe County Sheriff's office. By a unanimous vote the council voted down the plan, one of the few times a hotel project has been stopped in Asheville during the boom of the area's tourism industry. But the matter is far from over, as the developer of the proposed hotel is now challenging the vote in court. Asheville Citizen-Times reporter Joel Burgess sat down with WCQS news director Matt Bush to discuss the latest on the story.