Local Climate Change Advocate 'Hopeful by Choice' in Wake of Trump Election

  Andrew Jones of Climate Interactive
Andrew Jones is co-director of Climate Interactive, a non-profit international group with employees housed in Asheville's Collider climate change innovation center.    He stopped by WCQS a few weeks after the election of Donald Trump to speak with Jeremy Loeb about the group's work and what he called his hopeful outlook as many in the industry are concerned about having a so-called "climate denier" in the White House.  

Discussed in the interview was this interactive New York Times story, "How Trump Can Influence Climate Change" which used data from Climate Interactive.  

