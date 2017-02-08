Josh Stein Says Trump Travel Ban 'Weakens Our National Security'

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has joined with at least 16 other state attorneys general in opposing President Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.  Stein, a Democrat, says the order is contrary to American values, undermines our standing in the world and weakens our national security. 

Stein says our nation was founded on the idea of religious liberty, and says "the ban, on its face, preferences religions that are not Islam."  Trump has said there will be special consideration given to religious minorities of those seven nations, specifically Christians.  Stein notes you don't have to go far back to find Trump's statements saying he would declare a ban on Muslims entering the United States.  

Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the North Carolina Republican, in an earlier news conference, blasted Stein, asking incredulously why Trump couldn't put a pause on immgration from seven countries the Obama administration had identified as problematic.  He repeatedly asked "What fantasy world is Josh Stein living in?"   

To which Stein replied, "I live in the United States."

