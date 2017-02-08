Investigative Journalist Jamie Kalven Pulls Back The Curtain On Police Impunity

In the mid ‘90s, writer Jamie Kalven became immersed in Stateway Gardens, an impoverished and embattled public housing community on the South Side of Chicago.



Kalven created a grassroots public works program, served as an adviser to resident leadership, and eventually started an online publication to document the conditions of life in the community. After witnessing years of unconstitutional and abusive policing, Kalven began to report on police abuse in the neighborhood. This reporting eventually paved the way for a legal decision establishing that police disciplinary records in the state of Illinois are public information. Kalven founded a journalistic production company called the Invisible Project to house this new public database, the Citizens Police Data Project. Since then, Kalven broke the story about the police killing of teenager Laquan McDonald, and also published a four-part series interrogating the code of silence within the Chicago Police Department. Host Frank Stasio talks with Kalven about his career-long efforts to pull back the curtain on policy impunity. Kalven is a visiting Kenan Practitioner-in-Residence at Duke University this week and speaks at Duke University’s Gross Hall tonight at 6:30 p.m.

