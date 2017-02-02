Related Program: 
How Trump’s Travel Ban Is Affecting Higher Education

  • Columbia University students gather to protest President Donald Trump's immigration order Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in New York. President Trump's executive order, signed on Friday, restricts travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries
    Frank Franklin II / AP Photo
Originally published on February 2, 2017 1:29 pm

President Trump’s travel ban on immigrants and refugees from seven countries last week left thousands of international students on college campuses feeling uncertain about their futures. Officials at universities in North Carolina continue to reassure international students of their security, but the ban’s effect remains uncertain.

More than 17,000 students currently enrolled in the U.S. are from the countries included in the travel ban, and many university officials worry that the new immigration policy will harm recruitment of international students in the future.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Sarah Brown, reporter for

The Chronicle for Higher Education, and Elizabeth Barnum, director for International Student and Scholar Services at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Hiba Alzouby, a Muslim American and student at UNC Chapel Hill, about the effect of the travel ban on college campuses.

